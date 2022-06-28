Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Technology

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 2.41 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC: This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Solo has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

