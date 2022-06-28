Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sysco Corporation Price and Consensus

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 2.41 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sysco Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sysco Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sysco Corporation Quote

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC: This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Solo Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solo Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solo Brands, Inc. Quote

Solo has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Solo Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Solo Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Solo Brands, Inc. Quote

