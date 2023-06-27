Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE: This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Cloroxhas a PEG ratio of 2.74 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

