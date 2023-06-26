Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Stride, Inc. LRN: This edtech services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

