Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Findlay-based company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.4% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lantheus LNTH: This company which is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Airlines LUV: This passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and ‘ten near-international' markets,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 119.2% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines has a PEG ratio of 2.27 compared with 5.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

