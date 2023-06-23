Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 23rd:
Compania Cervecerias Unidas CCU: This company which has positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Stride LRN: This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
