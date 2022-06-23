Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.

Perion Networkhas a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Synopsys SNPS: This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Synopsyshas a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 9.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sysco SYY: This company through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the food service or food-away-from-home industry,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Syscohas a PEG ratio of 2.20 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.