Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Findlay-based company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.4% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This San Jose-basedcompanythat offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence Design Systems has a PEG ratio of 2.21 compared with 9.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Avnet AVT: This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.