Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Avis Budget Group CAR: This company which is a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.3% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Grouphas a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dell Technologies DELL: This company which provides information technology solutions and its operating segment consist of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologieshas a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Southwest Airlines LUV: This passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 119.2% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlineshas a PEG ratio of 2.25 compared with 5.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

