Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 133.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleumhas a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma City-based company that explores and produces oil and natural gas in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resourceshas a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lantheus LNTH: This company which is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheushas a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

