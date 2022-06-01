Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This passenger airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% over the last 60 days.

Southwest has a PEG ratio of 3.36 compared with 4.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

