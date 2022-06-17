Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systemshas a PEG ratio of 2.11 compared with 8.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main CNM: This company which offers products and services that are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Core & Mainhas a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Southwest Airlines LUV: This passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and 'ten near-international' markets,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 122.5% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines has a PEG ratio of 2.18 compared with 5.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

