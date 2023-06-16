Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD This home-organization solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

