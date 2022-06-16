Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Avis Budget Group CAR: This leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.3% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Grouphas a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma City-based company which explores and produces oil and natural gas resources across the East, South and North areas in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Continental Resourceshas a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Continental Resources, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Repsol REPYY: This company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum,carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Repsol SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Repsol SA peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.