Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Stride, Inc. LRN: This edtech services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This fiber-based packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.