Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor EQNR: This Norway-based premier integrated energy company, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy LNG: This Houston-based company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energyhas a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.