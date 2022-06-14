Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Avis Budget Group CAR: This leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.3% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Grouphas a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet AVT: This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnethas a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

