Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Cheniere Energy LNG: This Houston-based company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Cheniere Energyhas a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Equinor EQNR: This Norway-based premier integrated energy company, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote
Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which provides innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.9% over the last 60 days.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.