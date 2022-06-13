Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Cheniere Energy LNG: This Houston-based company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energyhas a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Equinor EQNR: This Norway-based premier integrated energy company, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which provides innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.9% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

