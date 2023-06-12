Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This fiber-based packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.80 compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
