Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. PATK: This company that engages in the manufacturing of component products and distribution of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Patrick has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

