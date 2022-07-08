Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH: This hotel franchisor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

