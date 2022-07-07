Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sysco Corporation Price and Consensus

Sysco Corporation Price and Consensus

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sysco Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Sysco Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Sysco Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Sysco Corporation Quote

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR DELL SYY

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular