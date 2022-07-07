Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

