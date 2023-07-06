Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.80 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Diversified HealthcareTrust DHC: This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

