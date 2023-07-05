Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft SIEGY: This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG peg-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

