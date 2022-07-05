Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dell Technologies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

The Kroger Co. KR: This multi-department retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

Kroger has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Kroger Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Kroger Co. peg-ratio-ttm | The Kroger Co. Quote

