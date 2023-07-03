Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Diversified HealthcareTrust DHC: This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 248.3% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

