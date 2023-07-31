Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Insperity, Inc. NSP: This human resources and business solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Insperity, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insperity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insperity, Inc. Quote

Insperity has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Insperity, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Insperity, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Insperity, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.