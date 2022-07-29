Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Suncor Energy SU: This Canada's premier integrated energy company with operations including oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel Investment company which acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price and Consensus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust price-consensus-chart | Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Quote

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Quote

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This vertically integrated real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price and Consensus

Kite Realty Group Trust price-consensus-chart | Kite Realty Group Trust Quote

Kite Realty Group Trust has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 2.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Kite Realty Group Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Kite Realty Group Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Kite Realty Group Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.