Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Suncor Energy SU: This Canada's premier integrated energy company with operations including oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel Investment company which acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This vertically integrated real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 2.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


