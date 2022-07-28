Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world with operations spreading across 30 countries in Europe, the company is also the second-largest supplier of natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Afya AFYA: This New York-based company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company which is often considered as the leading retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products operating in the U.S., Canada, U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

