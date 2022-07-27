Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delek US Holdings DK: This Brentwood, TN-based company which is an independent refiner, transporter, and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.5% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

