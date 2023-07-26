Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This company which arranges finances and builds luxury homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico PAC: This airport management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Grupo has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.