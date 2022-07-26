Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.8% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Afya AFYA: This New York-based group which is engaged in medical education primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya Grouphas a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.