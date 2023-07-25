Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 25th:

Consolidated Water CWCO: This company which is involved in the development and operation of sea-water desalination plants and water distribution systems in water-scarce areas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.62 compared with 3.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

InterDigital IDCC: This company which is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CI&T CINT: This company which is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

CI&T has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

