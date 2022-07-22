Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.8% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Dollar Tree DLTR: This company which operates as a discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments successfully and operates in major metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities, and small towns, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dollar Tree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dollar Tree, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dollar Tree, Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies DELL: This information technology solutions company which operates in segments consisting of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dell Technologies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

