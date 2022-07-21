Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Lantheus LNTH: This company which is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB: This internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Afya AFYA: This New York-based group which is engaged in medical education primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Group has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


