Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Afya Limited AFYA: This company operates as a medical education group carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Score of A.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nissan Motor Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This company which arranges finances and builds luxury homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.