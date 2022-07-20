Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.6% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ICL Group ICL: This company which is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors and operates in segments including Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

