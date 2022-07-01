Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Sysco Corporation Price and Consensus

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 2.41 compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sysco Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sysco Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sysco Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.4% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.