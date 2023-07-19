Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII:This fashion apparel company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

