Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delek US Holdings DK: This Brentwood, TN-based company which is an independent refiner, transporter, and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.5% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dollar Tree DLTR: This company which operates as a discount variety stores offering merchandise and other assortments successfully and operates in major metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities, and small towns, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

