Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Lantheus LNTH: This company which is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lantheus has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Afya AFYA: This New York-based company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afyahas a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Dell Technologies DELL: Thisinformation technology solutions company which operates in segments consisting of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologieshas a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dell Technologies Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

