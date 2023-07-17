Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.