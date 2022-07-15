Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR: This discount variety retail stores chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH: This manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK: This healthcare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Merck has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

