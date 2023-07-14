Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD This home-organization solutions providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This company which manufactures of electronic products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.