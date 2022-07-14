Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Sysco Corporation SYY: This food and related products marketing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Sysco has a PEG ratio of 2.22 compared with 2.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS: This company that provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Synopsys has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

