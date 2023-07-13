Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Afya Limited AFYA: This company operates as a medical education group carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company which engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft SIEGY: This technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

