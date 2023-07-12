Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This company that manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company that engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

