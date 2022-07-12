Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH: This hotel franchisor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This car and truck rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Avis has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

