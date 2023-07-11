Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE: This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 2 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company which provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company that manufactures and sellsvehicles and automotive parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

