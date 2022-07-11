Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Findlay-based company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleumhas a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Synopsys SNPS: This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Synopsyshas a PEG ratio of 1.92 compared with 9.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lantheus LNTH: This company which is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Lantheushas a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

