Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft SIEGY: This technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Siemens AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG peg-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL:Thisresidential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siemens AG (SIEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.